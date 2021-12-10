YouTuber held for controversial Facebook post

Madurai :

In his Twitter handle, the Madurai-based YouTuber posted that he was saddened to hear about the demise of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel in an unfortunate helicopter accident and said many DMK supporters can be seen posting ‘emojis’ mocking the death of the army commander. He added that “Tamil Nadu is turning into another Kashmir under DMK rule”.





As his post went viral, he deleted his tweets. However, the screenshots were circulated on social media.





He also made some controversial remarks over the death of a college student L Manikandan of Neer Kozhiyenthal village in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday in alleged police custodial torture.





Based on a complaint from a DMK advocate, Ramasubramanian, the police have registered cases under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(2) (making statements with intent to cause public mischief, or which is likely to cause fear or alarm to the public) of the IPC and arrested him.