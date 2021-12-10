New cases in Tamil Nadu drop below 700

Chennai :

The highest of 125 new cases were reported in Chennai, followed by 112 in Coimbatore. All other districts reported less than 100. Erode and Chengalpattu had 60 and 53 casesrespectively.





The test positivity rate of the State stood at 0.7 per cent after 1,01,794 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Chennai’s TPR stood at 1 per cent. The highest TPR of 1.3 per cent was in Tirupur and Namakkal. Currently, there are 7,883 active cases in Tamil Nadu.





At least 15 deaths were recorded on Thursday, with two deaths each in Namakkal, Coimbatore and Tirupur. The total toll stands at 36,575. As many as 746 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 26,88,888.