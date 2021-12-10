TN govt allots Rs 5 cr more for POCSO victims’ relief fund

Chennai :

According to the GO, the government allotted Rs 5 crore along with the existing fund of Rs 2 crore. The allocation was increased due to a lack of funds to pay compensation to the children.





The fund was set up in 2020 with a corpus fund of Rs 2 crore. So far, the State government has announced compensations for 225 survivors and of them, 103 were paid to the tune of Rs 1.99 crore. To pay the rest of the survivors, the social welfare department requested Rs 24 crore but the government allotted Rs 5 crore only.





Meanwhile, another GO was issued to establish six forest sniffer dog units for the State forest department at a cost of Rs 74.6 lakh.





The squad would be established “to deter illegal wildlife trade, poaching and traffic through effective patrolling and combing operations in crime-prone areas, besides strengthening the efforts of the Wildlife Control Bureau in field operations, detecting wildlife crimes, aiding investigation and gathering of evidence”.





To set up the dog units, the Forest department has planned to purchase six puppies, each for Rs 60,000. Of the six sanctioned sniffer dog squad units in phase-I, two will be set up with native breeds. The announcement to set up the units for each forest circle was made in the State Assembly.