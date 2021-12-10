Names, initials only in Tamil in govt docus: GO

Chennai :

According to the GO, the State has urged students and school managements to fill names and initials in school and college admission forms, attendance registers, and school and college leaving certificates besides other documents in Tamil as the State believes in instilling a love for the Tamil language among children at a very young age. Also, when students are to put their signatures while obtaining certificates, they are encouraged to put their signatures and initials in Tamil.





The announcement to make Tamil compulsory in writing names and initials in Tamil was made in the Assembly by Industries and Tamil Development Minister Thangam Thennarasu when he said that steps will be taken to introduce the habit of writing names and initials in Tamil in school, college and all government documents. Based on the announcement, Director of Tamil Development, in his letter dated September 15, gave a host of recommendations to implement the announcement.





The State government also clarified that the earlier order mandating government officials, right from Chief Minister to the last government employee, signing in Tamil would be stressed along with using Tamil in their initials. Even the public while obtaining government forms are encouraged to fill their names and initials in Tamil and to sign in Tamil. The State also directed departments to make sure that names and initials of all the people in government orders be written in Tamil.