School-related certificates to be issued through e-Sevai centres in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Currently, Arasu e-Sevai centres have been functioning with the objective of providing unified access to e-Services of different government departments on a common platform across the State.





More than 100 documents, including legal heir certificate, community certificate and nativity certificate, were issued to the public and in addition, online registrations including applying for ration cards could also be done through more than 500 e-Savai centres including about 150 alone in Chennai.





Till now, school students will have to go to the concerned wing of the Education Department to get various documents, including transfer certificates, bonafide certificates, conduct certificates and mark sheets.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that it consumes more time to get the school-related certificates for the students as it has several formalities.





"However, though e-Sevai centres, it only a few minutes for the students to get their required certificates that include conduct certificate, identification certificate, transfer certificate bonafide certificate and among others," he added.





Explaining about the new project, the official pointed out that all the student's related certificates, which are at present, issued manually, would be digitised.





"Accordingly, a common online database will be created and it would be connected to e-Seva centre", he said adding that the Information Technology (IT) Department will be entrusted to do the project.





The official further said, knowing the genuineness or identification of the students, who come to avail the services of e-Sevai centres, will be taken from the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting government, schools, teachers and students.





"In addition to the certificates, students will also get various applications including school admission forms through the e-Sevai centres", he said adding that in future, the government is planning for the Class XII students to avail e-Sevai centres for online applications for higher studies.



