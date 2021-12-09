2 Vellore children die of dysentery

Vellore :

The two dead children were identified as Afrin (4) and Assan (3) the daughter and son of Ansar an auto driver. Sources said that Afrin developed vomiting and dysentery on Tuesday.





On Wednesday, Assan also developed the same symptoms.





Parents provided them medicine from a local medical shop and when it failed, they were rushed to the Vellore Pentland Hospital where they were declared brought dead.





Health officials said the bodies were moved to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem and added that water samples were collected from the area and sent to the public health lab.