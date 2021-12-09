Thu, Dec 09, 2021

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss flays univ over Hindi caption

Published: Dec 09,202107:02 AM

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday condemned Bharathidasan University for using Hindi in the invitation for the 75th year Independence Day function.

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss (File Photo)
Chennai:
Anbumani, in a tweet, said that in the invitation for the Independence Day function to be held on Thursday the words ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ have been printed.

When the state has given the suitable alternative words ‘Sudandhira Thirunal Amudha Peruvizha’ Bharathidasan University has violated the orders, said Anbumani, who also termed the usage of Hindi in invitation as ‘Hindi imposition.’ “State government should take stern action against those government institutes and agencies which do not adhere to the rules,” urged Anbumani.

