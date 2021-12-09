Hut catches fire, Nonagenarian killed in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, Dhanapakkiam (90), was residing alone in a hut on Adhi Mariamman Temple Street in Thanjavur, and on Tuesday late hours, a sudden fire broke out in the hut due to power leakage.





Though Dhanapakkiam attempted to come out of the hut, her attempts failed as fire engulfed the entire hut.





On seeing this, neighbors tried to douse the fire, but they could not put it out and Dhanapakkiam, who was caught in the hut, was charred to death.





Police retrieved the body and sent it to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for post mortem.





Based on a complaint from Veerammal, daughter of Dhanapakkiam, the police have registered a case and are investigating.