School Education Minister firm on holding board exams

Chennai :

On the sidelines of a function, the Minister said before the board exams it was also planned to conduct revision tests for the students.





He said accordingly, the first revision test will be conducted in January and the second one will be held by March.





To a question, Mahesh said that all the good aspects from the National Education Policy (NEP) will be absorbed.





On the recent increase in the sexual harassment cases at schools, the Minister said each and every case would be thoroughly investigated and severe action will be taken against the culprits.