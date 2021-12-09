Tasmac timing: Tamil Nadu govt to file counter

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the state to file its counter on a petition by Tamil Nadu Tasmac Salesmen Welfare Union challenging the government’s recent order revising the working hours of the liquor outlets across the state.
Chennai:
Justice V Parthiban has passed the order seeking the state to file its counter. The petitioner alleged that the change of timing by the government is contrary to Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.
“After closing the sales by 10 pm, the Tasmac workforce has to tally their accounts and stock. Employees have to risk their lives at the wee hours. Therefore, the government should revise its order,” the petitioner argued.
