Tamil Nadu govt told to evict defaulting govt staff from TNHB house

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the eviction order while dismissing the plea by R Rajendran. The petitioner challenged the GO to vacate him from the TNHB house.





TNHB and Salem Corporation is directed to evict the petitioner by following the procedures and recover the arrears of dues from the petitioner by following the procedures as contemplated, according to the HC.





The judge held that the petitioner, who has occupied the housing board house in the year 1998 continued to be in possession in the said premises for the past about 23 years, without paying the installments and the final cost and further by constructing two additional floors.





“He is liable to be prosecuted in view of the fact that the petitioner is a public servant and committed such illegality, which cannot be condoned,” Justice Subramaniam ruled.





The HC further directed the government officials with the TNHB and Salem city corporation to evict the litigant within three weeks.





“The Commissioner, Salem City Municipal Corporation, Salem is directed to conduct an inspection of the subject property, within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order and in the event of any illegality, violations or otherwise, initiation of further actions, including demolition of illegal constructions, within a period of four weeks thereafter,” the judge noted.