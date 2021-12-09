Rs 21,165 crore collected via 47 toll plazas in TN in last 5 years

Chennai :

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that as on October 31 this year, 47 Toll plazas are under operation in the state.





“Commuters are getting a better quality of roads, which saves time and vehicle operating cost,” he said. Gadkari was responding to a query by DMK Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu.





According to the toll collection data, Vaniyambadi toll plaza has recorded the highest user fee collection in the state with Rs 4,665 crore from 2016-17 to 2021-22 (till October 31) followed by Pallikonda toll plaza with Rs 3,530 crore. Both the toll plazas were located on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway.





The 47 toll plazas in the state have collected Rs 3,421 crore till October in 2021-22 as against Rs 3,875 crore in the full fiscal year 2020-21.





A senior NHAI official said that the toll system is implemented in accordance with National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. “As per said fee rules, in case of PPP projects, after completion of the concession period, the user fee is to be collected by Centre at reduced rates of 40 per cent,” the official said.