Fresh autopsy of youth performed

Madurai :

Earlier, the body was brought from Mudukulathur Government Hospital to the Ramnad GH, where doctors, including Muthu Muneeswaran and Sakthivel, performed the autopsy.





The youth died in the early hours on Sunday (December 5) under mysterious circumstances in a house at Neerkoliyenthal village and his relatives sought action against the Keelathooval police claiming custodial torture had caused his death. The relatives also refused to accept the body from Mudukulathur Government Hospital till their demand was met.





Amid these developments, the victim’s mother Ramalakshmi moved the High Court Bench seeking re-post mortem.





Even after the post mortem examination was over, Ramalakshmi and other relatives of the victim did not accept the body seeking action against the cops, including Lakshmanan and Prem Kumar, who were alleged to have tortured him to death, sources said.