Taking control of AIADMK our sole agenda, says TTV

Speaking to reporters after worshipping at Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Dhinakaran said that the AIADMK was in the hands of wrong people like a garland in the hands of monkeys and it was evident that happenings that took place in the AIADMK headquarters recently was a testimony to it.





On difference of opinion between him and his aunt VK Sasikala, Dhinakaran said that it was creation of so-called political commentators and they should not be taken seriously. Denying political significance to the meeting of Sasikala with Superstar Rajinikanth, the AMMK leader said, “She has met him personally to wish him good health.” When asked if the AIADMK was being operated by third persons, Dhinakaran said that time would tell the truth. “At the same time, our ultimate agenda is to take control of AIADMK by all means,” he stressed.