Academicians seek protection for teachers

Chennai :

In a recent bizarre incident, a Class 11 student slapped the English teacher at the Higher Secondary School in Masinaickenpalayam village in Hosur. Similarly, in the Krishnagiri district, another Class 8 teacher was attacked by a mob following a sexual harassment complaint.





After back-to-back attacks on teachers, academicians expressed shock over the two incidents and demanded the state for taking measures for ensuring the security of the teachers.





“All the teachers need security at their workplace. The attacks on teachers are highly condemnable. Therefore, the government should immediately constitute a committee to ensure and monitor the safety of the teachers at all levels,” Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president PK Ilamaran told DT Next.





He said in addition to the committee, the government should also bring the ‘teachers employment security act’, which should ensure the safety of the teachers even in private schools. Ilamaran pointed out that students should not be fully blamed since most of them carry the stress from their parents to the schools.





“Similarly, the government should also constitute counseling centers with experts at all the districts,” he said adding “counseling should be given to the students and parents periodically to solve the issues with the school or teachers.” School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also said that the School Education Department should concentrate more on handling conflict between teachers and the students. “Attacks on teachers by the students should be stopped,” he said adding “action will also be taken against the teachers, who brutally attack the students,” he added.





PB Prince Gajendra Babu general secretary, State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) said students expect their teachers to be role models, and when teachers lose patience and behave improperly sometimes students also follow them.





The teachers should also feel secure in the schools, he added.