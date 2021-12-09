Madras High Court summons CS for non-compliance of order

Chennai :

The first Divisional Bench of the Madras HC comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu had passed this direction on a suo motu case initiated against the state for preventing waterbodies encroachments.





The Acting Chief Justice had highlighted the direction of the Supreme Court and the earlier orders of the Madras High Court which directed the state to identify the waterbodies as per the revenue records.





The bench expressed its dissatisfaction over a report submitted by the state government saying it has not yielded any results to contain encroachments.





“The Chief Secretary shall be present during the next date of hearing. The court’s direction to collect the list of waterbodies across the state must comply with during the intervening periods,” the benchobserved.





The HC made a note that due to the illegal encroachments the state is often experiencing flood and water scarcity. The Acting CJ came down heavily on the officers for their inaction in protecting the waterbodies.





The bench asked Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram that the government should take action against the inactive officials as it denigrates the image of the government. On December 1, the HC asked to follow the set of directions citing its previous orders passed on January 29, 2019.





The HC was asking the Chief Secretary to explain the challenges and proceedings in evicting encroachments.





The court also wanted the Collectors to identify the waterbodies in their revenue records in the meanwhile.