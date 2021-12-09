No end to water woes of Madurai’s Harveypatti

Madurai :

Daniel, a resident of Saraswathy Street, SRV Nagar, which is located under the limits of 96th ward in the fourth zone of Madurai Corporation, said during the recent rains the entire street was flooded, and sewage has also mixed with it now stoking fears of health hazard.





The residents are exposed to such unhealthy situations for the last 10 days. Residents had no other alternative but to walk through knee-deep stagnant water for essential and daily needs.





Another resident Punithavathi from fourth VOC Street said the waterlogging problem was a regular issue whenever it rained.





Jegatheesan, the resident, said not only the rainwater cause stagnation, but the tank near Harveypatti was also not being maintained properly. Hence, water that overflowed from the tank also caused stagnation. The tank has not been desilted for years.





Assistant Engineer, Tiruparankundram, South Zone, Madurai Corporation, Kulanthaivelu, when contacted, said the waterlogged localities at Harveypatti are tank (Koothiyarkundu kanmoi) catchment areas, where most of the houses were built without approval.





The tank witnessed a considerable amount of inflow when it rained heavily recently. However, efforts were being made with the PWD to reduce the inflow. The problem is likely to be sorted out in 10 days if it does not rain in the coming days, he said.