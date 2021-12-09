Tamil Nadu logs 703 cases, 11 deaths, overall TPR hovers at 0.7 percent

Chennai :

The highest of 122 cases were reported in Chennai, followed by 117 in Coimbatore. At least 58 cases have been recorded in Erode and 56 in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, Theni and Perambalur did not report any on Wednesday.





After 1,01,523 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the TPR in the State stood at 0.7 per cent, while the highest of 1.5 per cent was in Coimbatore. Chennai had a TPR of 1 per cent. A total of 7,946 active cases are present in the State currently, with the highest of 1,235 in Chennai.





As many as 11 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including four in Coimbatore and three in Chennai. The total toll reached 36,560. A total of 728 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,88,142.