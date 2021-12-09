Tamil Nadu govt gives Rs 50,000 for Covid victims’ kin

Chennai :

An official communique from the state government said that since March 2020, about 27,31,945 persons were infected and 26,87,414 of them had recovered, while 36,549 persons had died due to corona infection as on date.





Distribution of ex-gratia for COVID deaths has been launched in the state two days since the Tamil Nadu government issued a GO in this regard. As per the GO, families of deceased frontline workers and children who lost their parent(s) to COVID-19, who were paid Rs 25 lakh and Rs 3 (single parent) and 5 lakh (both parents), respectively, would not be eligible for the Rs 50,000 ex-gratia payment.





The statement said that the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to distribute Rs 182.74 crore to pay compensation to frontline workers on duty and Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to people who succumbed to COVID-19. Families of people dying due to COVID henceforth would also be paid Rs 50,000 each, the statement added, appealing to such eligible families in possession of COVID death certificates to apply through www.tn.gov.in or through the nearest e-seva centres.





The government has set up a committee headed by district revenue officers in each district to immediately consider received applications and distribute ex-gratia to the eligible families. District Collectors have also been directed to immediately consider and distribute ex-gratia to the eligible applicants.





HR&CE halls free for diff-abled marriages





The Chief Minister also inaugurated the scheme allowing disabled persons to get married free of cost at HR&CE-run temples and at marriage halls owned by the department.





Announced in the state Assembly during the budget session, the CM distributed an order for a fee waiver to a differently-abled bridegroom and bride who are set to get married at Arulmigu Parthasarathy Temple in Triplicane. Differently-abled couple have to pay only the maintenance fee for the marriage hall.