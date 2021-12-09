Adopt TNPCB’s ECOmmute on Wednesdays to reduce pollution

Chennai :

Supriya Sahu, principal secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, released the logo for ECOmmute during a meeting with senior officers at the Secretariat on Wednesday.





The TNPCB launched a drive to popularise ECOmmute on November 17, wherein people are encouraged to commute by walk, cycle or public transport. So, the TNPCB staff of the corporate office avoid travelling to the office in their personal motor vehicles. Apart from several private offices in Chennai, Collectors of several districts have also declared ECOmmute day for their staff once a week.





As per the press release, “The TNPCB has also launched an ECOmmute certification scheme for High schools in the city wherein if 90 per cent of the students adopt ECOmmute and the school and students would receive certificates from the TNPCB. Certificates for the students would be an important addition to their credentials. Around 20 high schools in Chennai with the highest levels of ECOmmute will be awarded sports equipment worth Rs 25,000 each.” Several high schools have shown interest in participating in the scheme. The last date for the high schools to apply for the scheme is December 31. The application form and details for participating in the scheme are available on the TNPCB website www.tnpcb.gov.in. High schools may also contact 95000 76438 for help or any queries regarding the scheme.





© 2020 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit