IAF chopper crash: Tamil Nadu extends full logistics support to Army in Coonoor

Chennai :

The Forest Department formed navigation teams to assist the Army personnel who were involved in the rescue operation. The personnel cordoned off the accident site and a high-level state team was coordinating with the Army providing logistical support.





“The Army already has high-end equipment to collect the remnants of the chopper and the Forest Department has also been informed to search for the missing parts of the chopper. The IAF has ordered for an inquiry into the matter and we will support whatever the data is gathered from local anti-poaching watchers, villagers and forest guards,” a senior wildlife office told DT Next.





The government also instructed Revenue, Public Health Departments and the District Administration to provide accommodation to the kith and kin of the deceased and also to the Army personnel. The State medical emergency team has been asked to extend all help for the movement of the deceased from Nilgiris to Coimbatore airport, officials said.