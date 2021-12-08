Thu, Dec 09, 2021

Who is Captain Varun Singh? Sole survivor of IAF chopper crash in TN

Published: Dec 08,202108:07 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Dec 08,202108:07 PM

Of the 14 officials who travelled in the IAF chopper that met with an accident, killing 13 Defence officials, Group Captain Varun Singh was the only survivor.

Group Captain Varun Singh (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Chennai:
Captian Varun Singh is being treated for severe burn injuries at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Varun won Shaurya Chakra in August for his courage in handling the aircraft, which was hit by a major technical problem.  


"Gen. Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far reaching reforms in Indian military's higher defence org. He was instrumental in creating foundation of India's joint theatre commands&giving impetus to  increased indigenisation of military equipment", Army said.
IAF further said Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC is the only survivor in the unfortunate incident.

