Who is Captain Varun Singh? Sole survivor of IAF chopper crash in TN

Chennai :

Captian Varun Singh is being treated for severe burn injuries at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. Varun won Shaurya Chakra in August for his courage in handling the aircraft, which was hit by a major technical problem.





Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021





"Gen. Bipin Rawat, India's first CDS, was a visionary who initiated far reaching reforms in Indian military's higher defence org. He was instrumental in creating foundation of India's joint theatre commands&giving impetus to increased indigenisation of military equipment", Army said.

IAF further said Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC is the only survivor in the unfortunate incident.