IAF chopper crash: Stalin to reach Coonoor to take stock of situation

Coimbatore :

He had already said that the affected will be treated at the Coonoor Government Hospital. A team of 10 doctors are being sent from Coimbatore to give expert treatment to those injured in the crash.





The chopper crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog. On witnessing it, villagers rushed to the rescue and immediately informed officials. Coonoor Collector is currently present at the spot to inspect the situation.



