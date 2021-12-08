Wed, Dec 08, 2021

IAF chopper crash: Stalin to reach Coonoor to take stock of situation

Published: Dec 08,202103:26 PM by Online desk

Tamil Chief Minister MK Stalin will reach Coonoor, where the IAF chopper with CDS Bipin Rawat met with an accident, to take stock of the situation. Stalin is expected to reach the spot by evening 5 pm on a charter flight.

Coimbatore:
He had already said that the affected will be treated at the Coonoor Government Hospital. A team of 10 doctors are being sent from Coimbatore to give expert treatment to those injured in the crash.

The chopper crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog. On witnessing it, villagers rushed to the rescue and immediately informed officials. Coonoor Collector is currently present at the spot to inspect the situation.

