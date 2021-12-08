Wed, Dec 08, 2021

AIF chopper crash: Bodies of 11 people retrieved so far, say Coonoor police

Published: Dec 08,202103:14 PM

Updated: Dec 08,202104:25 PM

Bodies of around 11 people have been retrieved so far from the crash site where an IAF chopper met with an accident in Coonoor, according to local police. However, an official confirmation from the Indian Army is awaited.

Rescue officals at the spot
Coimbatore:
Besides, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH chopper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.

Official sources in Delhi said all the injured people on board the helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident. TV visuals showed the chopper in flames, apparently under the impact of the crash.

Rescue personnel, along with Army personnel, were seen involved in clearing the area.

