Defence Minister Rajnath to brief Parliament on IAF chopper crash

Coimbatore :

An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on board met with an accident on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the IAF said, as four persons were killed in the mishap that happened reportedly due to low visibility due to foggy conditions.









However, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH chopper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.



