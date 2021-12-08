Several Tamil Nadu districts to receive heavy rains for next 5 days

Chennai :

“Due to the Northeast monsoon wind (easterly trough), several districts of Tamil Nadu - Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ariyalur, Perambalur, and South Tamil Nadu to experience heavy rains with thunderstorm till December 12 (Sunday). Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area is expected to receive moderate rains for the next three days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and due to heat convection, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms to occur over some areas in the early morning for the next 48 hours.





On Wednesday, the maximum temperatures in the city decreased in the daytime after two days, and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 30.9 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius and 23.9 degrees Celsius were respectively.





According to the RMC, during the last 24 hours, Coimbatore and Virudhunagar received the highest rainfall with 5 cm each, followed by Kanyakumari 3 cm, Tirunelveli, The Nilgiris, and Theni recorded 1 cm of rainfall each.