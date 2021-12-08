IAF chopper had CDS Bipin Rawat, wife onboard, three injured so far

Chennai :

However, there was no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat, even as the IAF said a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident, involving a Mi-17VH choppper that took from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.





Official sources in Delhi said all the injured people on board the helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.









The Chief of Defence Staff was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. Meanwhile, official sources in Coimbatore said four bodies have been retrieved and three persons rescued from under the debris of the helicopter which crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district. There was no concrete information immediately on the number of persons travelling in the ill-fated chopper though official sources had earlier said 3-4 senior offcials were among its occupants.

Here's the passengers list:











