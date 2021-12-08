Wed, Dec 08, 2021

Stalin inaugurates bus stands in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur under Smart City project

Published: Dec 08,202111:57 AM

Updated: Dec 08,202111:58 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated renovated Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Thanjavur bus stands under the Smart City project via video conference in Secretariat on Wednesday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin
Chennai:
Under the Smart City Project, various works are being carried out in many parts of Tamil Nadu, including renovation work of Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Tanjore bus stands, which began last year.

Besides, MK Stalin inaugurated the projects of the Department of Municipal Administration, the Department of Tamil Development, and the Department of Hindu Religious Affairs.

Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, TM Anbarasan, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and higher government officials were present too.

