Teacher held for abusing Class 10 girl in Namakkal

Coimbatore :

The accused Mathivanan, a teacher at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Namakkal was picked up by All Women Police Station (AWPS) cops from his house in the morning.





The action comes after parents of few girl students studying in the school handed out a petition to Chief Educational officer (CEO) Maheswari alleging sexual harassment by the teacher.





They accused the teacher of inappropriate behavior with girl students and sought action against him. Therefore, District Collector Shreya Singh ordered an inquiry.





However, teachers staged an in-campus protest at the school on Monday night claiming that there is no truth in the complaint against Mathivanan.