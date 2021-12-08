Staff ‘put off’ Collector’s car impoundment

Vellore :

They were totally taken aback when court officials accompanied by the complainant arrived to impound the cars of the Collector and DRO in addition to other office apparatus as ordered by a land acquisition special court on December 3.





Neelakandan of Kothur near Gudiyattam moved the court in 2004 for proper compensation to his 1.40-acre land acquired by Adi Dravidar Welfare Department.





The court ordered payment of Rs 52.25 lakh to the complainant. However, officials failed to pay.





On December 3 the court-ordered impounding of the official cars of the Collector and DRO and other office equipment equivalent to the court-ordered compensation.