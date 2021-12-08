Rs 23 lakh in cash found at official’s home in Ranipet

Chennai :

The raids followed both Chennai and Tiruvannamalai vigilance police receiving repeated complaints against Selvakumar (43).





The raid netted Rs 23.35 lakh cash, a cheque for Rs 10.73 lakh, 178 sovereigns gold jewelry, and 2.1 kg silver, official sources revealed.





While the unaccounted cash was taken away, investigation still continues as to the source of the gold and silver jewelry.