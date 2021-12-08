Attempt to smuggle donkeys to AP foiled

An attempt to smuggle donkeys from Arani in Tiruvannamalai district to Andhra Pradesh was foiled and the driver of the mini-van carrying the animals was arrested by the police during the wee hours of Tuesday.
Vellore:
Three others involved in the attempt managed to flee the spot.
During inquiries, the driver claimed he was only hired to drive the vehicle to AP and had no knowledge about the three who fled the spot or where the donkeys were coming from.
Vellore police are now trying to contact their counterparts in Arani to find out the owners of the donkeys to return the animals to them.
