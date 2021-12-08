Woman jumps into well with 2 kids in Thiruchirapalli

Thiruchirapalli :

Fire and Rescue Service personnel retrieved the bodies on Tuesday. Saranya (30), wife of Sakthivel (35) from Poosaripatti in Karur district was said to be mentally unsteady for the past few months.





On Monday night, Saranya had reportedly taken her two children Kanishka (6) and Poovisha (1), and pushed them into the well near their house and she jumped into it.





On hearing the noise, Sakthivel and his parents rushed to the spot and found that the three were in the well.





Soon, he contacted Gujilipalayam Fire and Rescue personnel who came to the spot and were searching for them, but they could not locate them.





Later, in the wee hours, the team retrieved the bodies. Balaviduthi police registered a case.