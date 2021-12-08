Job fraud: Assistant BDO booked, 2 held

The Karur Economic Offences wing police registered a case against three persons, including an assistant BDO, for cheating Rs 14 lakh from youth with the promise of government employment and two were arrested on Tuesday.
Madurai:
M Sivakuamr (30), from LGP Nagar in Karur, was approached by Thangavel (46) from Gandhigraman in Karur, husband of Sudha, the Mohanur Assistant BDO and promised him to get him a government job and received an amount of Rs 14 lakh in January 2018.
Subsequently, Thangavel handed Sivakumar a fake appointment order for VAO.
Meanwhile, Nirmalkumar, BDO, S Pudur Panchayat Union, Sivaganga was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 for issuing a work order under MGNREGS for building compound walls.
