Baby dies during delivery at home, mom held in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

The woman gave birth at home as she did not want the infant, which is her fourth child, to be alive.





The Bazaar Street police have registered a case against V Punniavathi from Kempatti Colony on Monday under IPC section 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth).





Police said the baby had suffocated and suffered injuries during the delivery and was taken to a PHC and then to CMCH) where it died on Monday evening.