Alcoholic son held for killing mother

Thiruchirapalli :

K Anjalai Ammal (70), a resident of Pattukkottai in Thanjavur has been residing with his son Pavainathan (38) and his family after her husband Kasinathan passed away.





Pavainathan who was a habitual drunkard used to quarrel with his mother often.





On Monday night, Pavainathan picked up a quarrel and took an iron rod and attempted to attack Anjalai Ammal.





He kicked his wife Saranya away and stabbed Anjalai Ammal with the rod in which she sustained severe injuries.





Neighbours rushed her to Pattukkottai GH. However, she died on the way.