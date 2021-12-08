After 8-month gap, Courtallam waterfalls to open for tourists from December 20

Madurai :

With the pandemic ebbing across the state and monsoon rains have also subsided, the Tenkasi district administration has decided to lift the restrictions on bathing at the falls.





Much to the delight of tourists, local community, and traders, various tourists spots, including ‘Main Falls’, ‘Five Falls’ and ‘Old Courtallam’, would be open from 6 am to 6 pm.





The district administration while announcing the reopening of the falls on Tuesday has sought cooperation from the public and tourists to adequately maintain COVID standard operating procedures. Tourists have been asked to maintain social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus.





Tenkasi Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj, when contacted, said with two weeks left for the reopening, measures were being initiated to ensure the safety of tourists.





Apart from police and revenue personnel, a special battalion force would be deployed near the falls to ensure the safe bathing of people. Nearly, sixty CCTV surveillance cameras would be installed in different parts of Courtallam. The SP further said that boards to create awareness about COVID safety measures among tourists were also being put up.