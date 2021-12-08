Restore concession to senior citizens, PMK demands of Railways

Chennai :

On Tuesday, PMK Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss made an appeal to the Union government to restore the concession. Earlier, several rail passengers and senior citizens associations had made a fervent appeal to the Railway Ministry in this regard.





The Railway Ministry, which was gradually restoring the operations of regular express trains, like in pre-COVID times, has kept mum on restoring the senior citizen’s concession.





Taking to Twitter to express his anguish, Anbumani Ramadoss said, “All trains in India have started operating as per pre-corona schedule.





It is worrisome that the senior citizen’s concession has not been restored citing COVID restrictions.” “Senior citizen’s concession is not availed by the rich. It is very useful for the poor and middle class. It is not fair to suspend the concession. Senior citizen’s do not have a revenue source. Many of them travel by trains to avail fare concession,” he added, appealing to the Railway Board to restore the concession taking into account the plight of senior citizens.





Wating for Railway Board instruction: Official





Ironically, the Railway Board, which restored concessions given to disabled persons (four categories), patients (eleven categories) and students (eight categories) post-COVID, has reduced the number of categories for availing concession now.





A few ailments applicable to patients and eligibility conditions for students were excluded post-restoration of concessions.





When asked about senior citizen’s concession, a senior railway official said, “The decision must come from the Railway Board. Be it the restoration of senior citizens’ concession or widening the category of students and patients eligible for a concession, it must be decided at the board level. We will implement if the board instructs us to do so.”