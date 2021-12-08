Mob confronts Kovai police, flees with theft accused in Ambur

Tiruppur :

According to sources, a five-member team from Kuniamuthur police station in Coimbatore district had come to Ambur to arrest Ganesan, the husband of Tuthipattu village panchayat president Swetha, in connection with several robbery cases in their district. The Kuniamuthur police team after verifying the CCTV footage during an investigation into the theft of gold and diamonds in their limits on October 11 had come to Ambur to take Ganesan into their custody.





On Monday, the team apprehended Ganesan at L Mankuppam, handcuffed and put him inside their car. However, some friends and supporters picked up an argument with the police. Meanwhile, a big crowd, which gathered at the spot after news of Ganesan’s arrest spread, gheraoed the police vehicle and the mob finally dragged Ganesan out of the car. In the melee, two constables and an SI identified as Gnanaprakasam were injured.





The mob then took Ganesan to a nearby welding shop and cut the handcuffs and he escaped from the spot with his men. The injured police personnel, who were treated at the Ambur GH, lodged a complaint with Umarabad police.





Umarabad police registered a case against 17 persons and arrested 8 of them for aiding Ganesan’s escape and then using welding equipment to cut the handcuffs.