TN Govt blames IIT-M for dog deaths but AWBI, Centre back institute

Chennai :

In the submission before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu, the Animal Husbandry Department added that treatment was given to 13 dogs rescued from the campus.





However, the institute denied the charge and said they were giving proper care to the dogs in the campus. This was backed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, one of the respondents in the case, stating that the dogs in IIT campus were not facing any hardship. “An expert committee examined the situation and found nothing wrong,” the Union government added.





Recorded the submissions while hearing a plea by the People for Cattle in India, the bench said the local bodies should also work towards the safety and wellness of animals, and posted the matter to December 9.