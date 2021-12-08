Three of family arrested for kidnapping 14-year-old girl

Chennai :

Investigating a complaint that a 14-year-old schoolgirl had gone missing from Tiruporur a few days ago, the police found that her 30-year-old neighbour was also missing.





Some local residents had seen her was travelling with his sister in an autorickshaw. When questioned, the sister told the police that she dropped the girl with her brother, who was waiting in Kelambakkam in a car.





The officials traced the man to a lodge in Vadapalani on Monday, and arrested him and rescued the girl.





The police said his mother, who was working in the housekeeping department there, helped book the room. Later, his mother and sister were also arrested.





All three were booked under Pocso Act and were remanded in judicial custody. The girl was admitted to the hospital for treatment.