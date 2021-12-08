Orders reserved on plea against AIADMK intra-party election

Chennai :

When the matter came before Acting Chief Justice Munish Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu, the bench reserved the order and posted the matter without mentioning any date.





J Jayachandran, who claimed to be an AIADMK member, had submitted that many including him were prevented from filing nominations, which was against democracy and the Peoples Representation Act. He had submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India against Panneerselvam and Palaniswami charging them of bringing disrepute to the party by behaving in a whimsical manner to hold on to their positions.





When the petitioner said that he has also challenged before the ECI the amendments made in the party bylaws that coordinator and joint coordinator should be elected by the primary members of the party, the judges asked how the commission was related to the petition. “Unless the role of the ECI is established in the case, the petition cannot be maintained,” the bench observed. The petitioner said he has challenged the amended bylaws that the AIADMK submitted before the ECI.





Recording submissions, the judges reserved orders and posted the matter without mentioning any date.