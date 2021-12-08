Tamil Nadu records 710 new cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours

Chennai :

While Chengalpattu and Erode recorded 57 and 56 cases respectively, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Virudhunagar did not record any.





The overall test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.7 per cent after 1,00,149 people were tested for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours. Chennai’s TPR stood at 1 per cent, while the highest of 1.5 per cent was in Tiruppur and Coimbatore. The active cases in the State stood at 7,982.





As many as 10 more deaths were reported in the State, taking the total toll to 36,549. After 731 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries went to 26,87,414.