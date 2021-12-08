8,890 lakes in Tamil Nadu reach full capacity

Chennai :

“Among the 90 reservoirs with a total capacity of 224.297 TMC, the combined storage at present is 212.009 TMC, which amounts to roughly 94.5 per cent. Similarly, of the 14,138 lakes in the State, 8,690 have attained the maximum capacity, while 2,989 lakes have reached 75 per cent capacity,” the department added in a statement.





The impact of the monsoon onslaught in Chennai is not yet over, with 257 persons still being accommodated in the three relief camps in the city. Also, water stagnation is continuing in six areas in Chennai, the department said, adding that high-power motors are being used to pump it out. So far, 19,740 medical camps were conducted, which benefitted 6.48 lakh people.





In the rainfall till Tuesday morning, two persons died in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts, while 47 cattle also died. The statement said 633 huts were partially damaged while 55 were fully damaged; and 100 houses partially and 15 houses were fully damaged. Till Tuesday, agriculture crops in 1.27 lakh hectares and horticulture crops in 16,447 hectares were damaged, it added.