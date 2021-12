Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala met with actor Rajinikanth and his wife Latha at his residence

Chennai :

The meeting comes days after the actor received Dada Saheb Phalke award and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai over sudden health issues. Sources say that Sasikala had visited his house in Poes Garden and the meeting lasted for about one hour.