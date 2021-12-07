No cases of Omicron in TN, 10 int'l passengers tested positive for Covid

Chennai :

A total of ten international passengers have tested positive for the virus in Tamil Nadu, including one who has been discharged post-testing negative.





On Tuesday, one person tested positive at the Chennai International airport and another at Tiruchy International Airport. They have been moved to King's Institute, Guindy and Tiruchy Government General Hospital respectively.





"Of the nine international passengers undergoing treatment for Covid-19 currently, four patients are admitted to King's Institute, two are admitted to Tiruchy Government Hospital, one person is admitted to Sri Ramachandra Health Center, Chennai, another two in Nagercoil including a person admitted to a private hospital. The genome sequencing report of the nine samples is awaited from the Bangalore laboratory and should be out in a few days," said the Health Minister.





After two more countries are added to the list of 'at-risk' countries, the samples of passengers from 13 countries are being tested for Covid upon arrival at the international airports.





He added that we are reaching close to 7.5 crore vaccinations in the State. Responding to reports of vaccination impersonation and fake vaccination certificates, he said, "The issue of vaccination certificate to those who have not received the vaccines is being looked at and we have appointed an officer per district to look into the concerns of the irregularities in the vaccination certificate".





There are about 628 dengue cases currently and several preventive measures have been undertaken to ensure that there are fewer cases and the mortality is reduced.