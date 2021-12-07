TNPSC releases recruitment schedule for 2022

Chennai :

TNPSC chairman Ka Balachandran, in his notification, said a total of 32 recruitment drives would be conducted from January 2022 to December 2022.





According to the notification, the recruitment process to appoint an assistant director in the Cooperative Audit Department and the appointment of executive officer grade one in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will be held in January.





Apart from the combined civil services examination for Group two and group IIA, the appointment of the assistant director of the Town and Country Planning Department will be held in February 2022.





In March 2022, a recruitment drive in combined engineering services, district child protection officer in Social Defence Department and combined civil services examination for Group four will be held.





Appointment of psychologist in Prisons and Correctional Services Department and executive officer grade III and grade IV in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department will be done by the TNPSC in April.





After a few recruitments drive in various departments in May, June and July, exams for combined civil services Group III will be held in August.





In September 2020, the appointment of the district educational officer in the School Education Department will be held. Similarly, in October, the appointment of assistant professor of psychology cum clinical psychologist in the Health and Family Welfare Department will be organised.





After a couple of recruitment drives in November, appointment in combined library services and appointment of tourist officer in Tamil Nadu general services will be held in December.





The TNPSC chairman pointed out all the exams for various recruitment in the government services will be done in transparent and secured manner with the vehicles carrying question papers that will have GPS systems to track irregularities.