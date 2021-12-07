Government doctors revive electrocuted girl’s heart with timely first aid

Thiruchirapalli :

Souces said M Deepika, a Class 6 girl from Poovalur village near Lalgudi, suffered electric shock when she accidentally came in contact with an electric pole in a water-loged area and lost consciousness. On seeing this, a resident, who thought that the girl had died, pulled her out with the help of a wooden log and took her to the Lalgudi GH where a team of doctors, led by Saravanan and anesthetist Prabakaran, gave her first aid. But she failed to respond and they attempted to revive her with the help of a defibrillator thrice. Fortunately Deepika responded in the third attempt. Doctors referred her to the Tiruchy GH where she was said to be stable and out of danger. As the news spread, the team was being lauded.