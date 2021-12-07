Debt-ridden couple kills 11-yr-old son, commits suicide in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :





On information, police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Thanjavur GMCH. Initial investigations revealed that Raja’s business was hit during COVID lockdown. Subsequently, he sold the house and still it did not help him to settle the entire debt. So he took the extreme step.

Sources said that the couple took the extreme decision after a huge debt incurred in their business. Raja (38), a realtor from Mano Nagar in Thanjavur, has also been running a bakery at Tiruvaiyaru. Early on Monday, he had reportedly sent a voice message to his brother Vinod in Pudukkottai, stating that he has decided to end his life. When Vinod rushed to the house, he was shocked to find Raja, his wife Kanagadurka (33) and their son Srivathsan (11) hanging dead.