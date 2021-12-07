4 medical students expelled from Dharmapuri hostel

Coimbatore :

“The four senior students, who were already suspended for a week, were permanently barred from staying in the hostel. Also, two faculties, who were in charge as a hostel wardens, were relieved from their additional duty. Psychological counselling is being offered by psychiatrists to the student, who attempted suicide,” said Dean K Amudhavalli.





V Saravanan, 19, a native of Namakkal was forced by his four seniors to buy them liquor and cigarettes two weeks ago. They had also attacked him with a liquor bottle.